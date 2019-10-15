Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Remodeling Contractor or Construction Worker with Mesothelioma: Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and his Colleagues at Karst von Oiste---Don't Shortchange Yourself on Financial Compensation

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma and our top priority is seeing to it that people like this receive the best possible compensation results-especially if they are any type of construction worker or a remodeling contractor. Our biggest fears for people like this with mesothelioma-is they frequently undervalue the potential value of their financial compensation claim-by hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

Construction Worker-Mesothelioma

As the Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to discuss at 800-714-0303, "Depending what types of asbestos containing building products the contractor or construction worker was exposed to-it might mean the mesothelioma compensation claim could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. We are now offering a free service designed to assist a construction worker or remodeling contractor with mesothelioma recall how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos because it is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and it is vitally important-as we'd like to discuss."

The types of asbestos-laden building products or material a remodeling contractor or worker could have come into contact include:



Insulation

Plumbing Gaskets and Valves

Boilers or Furnaces

Roofing Material

Ceramic Floor Tile

Insulated Plumbing Pipes

Insulated Electrical Wires or Fuse Boxes

Concrete

Linoleum Flooring

Carpet Pads

For a state-by-state list of licensing requirements for contractors please refer to the following website: https://www.homeadvisor.com/r/state-by-state-licensing-requirements/.

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, rail road workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a home remodeling contractor or a construction worker exposed to asbestos while working for a home remodeling contractor with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

