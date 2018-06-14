Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers Former Paper Mill Workers with Confirmed Mesothelioma Higher Quality Attorney Options for the Best Financial Compensation Settlement Results

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is the top ranked source in the United States for pulp and paper mill workers with mesothelioma receiving the very best possible financial compensation. The group is an advocate for people with mesothelioma and not a law firm. Their simple mission is to ensure a pulp or paper mill worker with mesothelioma has better options when it comes to legal experts to help with a financial compensation claim, as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Pulp & Paper Mill

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We fear that most pulp and paper mill workers with mesothelioma do not realize the true potential of their financial compensation claim. Most will end up settling for a few hundred thousand dollars, when we have seen countless compensation claims carried out by the attorneys we suggest start out around five hundred thousand dollars or more. If you are pulp and paper mill worker anywhere in the nation and you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or you are the person's immediate family, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and make certain you have direct access to some of the nation's top rated, best known mesothelioma attorneys." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of people with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure at a pulp and paper mill typically had the following type of job:

Cutting operators, tenders, or slicing machine operators

Maintenance crew members or electricians

Truck or heavy equipment operators

Mechanics

Print machine technicians and operators

Floor managers

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Pulp and paper mill workers have one of the toughest and most demanding jobs out there. Asbestos was used in all pulp and paper mill plants prior to the 1980s as the fear of fire breaking out was constant. If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma our top priority is to see to it that you or your family member receives the very best possible financial compensation. If you call us at 800-714-0303 we will do everything in our power to see to it that you have the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys working hard to obtain the best financial compensation." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about the pulp and paper industry in the USA please refer to the following website:

http://theconversation.com/is-the-paper-industry-getting-greener-five-questions-answered-76274

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former pulp and papermill worker with mesothelioma could now live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

