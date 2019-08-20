Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers to Help a Mechanic or Machinist with Mesothelioma List Their Exposures to Asbestos to Increase Their Compensation Potential and Bring in the Skilled Lawyers of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are now offering to assist a mechanic, a machinist or any type of skilled trades worker with mesothelioma to list their various exposures to asbestos − and in doing so, hopefully dramatically increase their financial compensation potential.

"We are urging a person with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can explain − the more you can document your various exposures to asbestos, the better the prospects of improved financial compensation results. To get the financial compensation job done, we offer direct access to the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst." www.karstvonoiste.com/

In the event the mechanic, machinist or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma is too sick to call on their own, the Mesothelioma Victims Center will travel to the home of the person with this rare form of cancer to try to gather the asbestos exposure information face to face. The group is an advocate for people with mesothelioma, and their number one priority is seeing to it that people with mesothelioma receive the very best possible financial compensation for people with mesothelioma in any state in the nation, and their service is free as they would be more than happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

If an in-home visit is required-the Mesothelioma Victims Center will bring a lawyer from the law firm of Karst von Oiste to answer specific legal questions about the mesothelioma financial compensation process.

"Most people with mesothelioma sell themselves short when it comes to mesothelioma compensation, and we will do everything in our power to make certain a person with confirmed mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation results, as we'd like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused in on assisting a machinist or mechanic with mesothelioma who was exposed to asbestos while working for:

The US Navy

A Factory

A Pulp/Paper Mill

A Shipyard

A power plant or public utility

A Chemical Plant

A Steel Mill

A Maritime Company

An Oil Refinery

An oil/gas production field

A Mine

A Railroad

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receive, a machinist or mechanic with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

