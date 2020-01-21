Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Factory or Mill Worker with Mesothelioma in Any State to Steer Clear of Internet Assembly Line Law Firms-Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of the KVO Law Firm to Discuss Compensation

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a former factory or mill worker in any state who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We want to make certain a factory or mill worker who now has mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation results.

Factory-Mill Workers Mesothelioma

"If the person with mesothelioma is too sick to call on their own, we are appealing to their wife, son or daughter to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are also urging a family in this situation to not play Internet lawyer roulette because 'free' packages, 'no lawsuits needed,' and or 'claims centers' are not always what they appear to be. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma, we want to help, and our services are free." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO and their founding partner Erik Karst to ensure a former factory or mill worker with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the KVO law firm please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

States with manufacturing or factory workers and a higher incidence of mesothelioma include:



Michigan -Auto-Truck Plants

-Auto-Truck Plants California-Aerospace-Shipyards-General Manufacturing

Maine-Shipbuilding

Ohio-Automotive-Tire Factories

Indiana-Steel Mills

Connecticut-Shipbuilding

New Jersey-Chemical Plants-General Manufacturing

Pennsylvania-Steel Mills-General Manufacturing

West Virginia-Steel Mills-General Manufacturing

Virginia-Shipbuilding

Illinois-Automotive, Steel Mills and General Manufacturing

Minnesota-General Manufacturing-Pulp and Paper Mills

Louisiana-Chemical Plants-Oil Refineries-Shipbuilding.

Washington-Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Pulp and Paper Mills, Truck Manufacturing

Oregon-Shipbuilding, Pulp and Paper Mills, Truck Building

Vital financial Compensation for a manufacturing or mill worker with mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are urge factory or mill workers anywhere in the United States with recently diagnosed mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to receive on-the-spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.www.karstvonoiste.com/

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, rail road workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a current or former factory or mill worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

231020@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com

