Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Because of a Shipyard Stay to Call Them Anytime for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst to Discuss Getting the Best Compensation Results

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center's top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure receive the very best possible financial compensation and on an expedited basis if possible. The group is especially appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had extreme exposure to asbestos at a navy shipyard while their ship was there for a retrofit or overhaul.

US Navy Veteran-Shipyard

To make certain a Navy Veteran like this receives the very best possible financial compensation the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers direct access to attorney Erik Karst founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure law firms and they go the distance when it comes to ensuring a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the very best possible financial compensation results. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste about financial compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is a much better deal than ordering a 'free' generic book about mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"The Navy Veterans we are trying to help had extreme exposure to asbestos. In the instance of shipyard exposure to asbestos the Navy sailor would be assisting shipyard workers for up to 10-12 hours per day, and in many instances the Navy Veteran had to remain on the ship to sleep. We are super passionate about helping Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer whose exposure to asbestos took place at a shipyard.

"Most Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in the United States will never receive a dime because they do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Major US Navy Shipyards include the following. These would have been the shipyard where a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer would have had extreme exposure to asbestos:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Norfolk/

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington ) http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PSNS-IMF/

New London, Connecticut Submarine Base: http://www.navymwrnewlondon.com/

Brooklyn Navy Shipyard- Brooklyn, New York -Closed 1966

-Closed 1966 Boston Navy Yard- Boston, Massachusetts -Closed 1974

-Closed 1974 Philadelphia Naval Shipyard- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -Closed 1995

-Closed 1995 Long Beach Naval Shipyard- Long Beach, California -Closed 1997

-Closed 1997 Hunters Point Naval Shipyard- San Francisco, California -Closed 1974

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For an amazing story from a Snipe -a Navy Sailor who served below deck in the engine room please review the following article: http://destroyerhistory.org/destroyers/index.asp?r=6100&pid=6103.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

