Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Lung Cancer Nationwide To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst & von Oiste For A Remarkable Service Focused on Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are offering a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer direct access to Mr. Erik Karst founding partner of Karst & von Oiste one of the nation's most renowned law firms that consistently gets the best client financial compensation results for his clients. Our number priority is making certain a Navy Veteran is dealing directly with one of the nations most skilled and experienced lawyers to answer questions and make recommendations.

US Navy Veterans

"Rather than calling about a generic book about mesothelioma why not call us at 800-714-0303 so you are talking directly with one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer legal experts? When it comes to the best possible financial compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer the capabilities of the lawyer you hire matters."

About the law firm of Karst & von Oiste for Navy Veterans or people nationwide with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer: Karst von Oiste is a national law firm, dedicated to helping asbestos exposure victims and their families pursue financial compensation. They are a proven leader in lawsuits involving exposure to asbestos. They have a long history of achieving substantial verdicts and settlements for their clients who are suffering from mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer. Their goal is to recover maximum compensation without delay; with minimal burden to their clients and their families. Karst and von Oiste is committed to every case they work on-with the best client compensation being the top priority as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

US Navy Veterans make up approximately one-third of people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year. Mesothelioma is a rare cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos. The types of US Navy Veterans who frequently get diagnosed with mesothelioma had the following type of rating related to their job duties on a ship.



B-BR-BT-Boiler Tender, Boiler Technician

CM-Construction Mechanic

EM-Electrician Mate

EN-Engineman

GS-Gas Turbine Technician

MM-Machinist Mate

MEW-Metalsmith Welder

SF-Shipfitter

SW-Steelworker

UT-Utilities-man

Vital Compensation Tip for A US Navy Veteran with Diagnosed Mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "There are a handful of the best-of-the-best mesothelioma or lung cancer exposure law firms in the United States when it comes to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma. Before you hire a lawyer or law firm to represent you for a mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer financial compensation claim, we are urging you to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to have a direct conversation with Mr. Erik Karst-one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys or his colleagues at Karst von Oiste. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For attribution please see https://bluejacket.com/usn_ratings.html

For a listing of all current and former US Navy ships please visit the following website: http://www.nvr.navy.mil/ .

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

