Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Railroad Worker with Mesothelioma to Call Them For Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For A Serious Talk About Compensation and Receiving the Top Settlement Results

"We are urging a current or former railroad worker with confirmed mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can put them in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Talking directly to attorney Erik Karst would be a great way for a railroad worker with mesothelioma to discover what is involved in a mesothelioma compensation claim and what the potential financial settlement could be.

Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm Karst von Oiste have been assisting railroad workers with mesothelioma nationwide for a generation.

Asbestos use on railroad cars and or locomotives goes back to the 1920's and continued until the 1980's. The types of railroad workers who could have been exposed to asbestos while working for a railroad include engineers, brakemen, conductors, welders, electricians, boilermakers, track lawyers, yard masters and repairmen. Some of the asbestos exposure for these types of people could have been extreme. There are 140,000 miles of railroad track in the United States. In 1980 there were 500,000 US Citizens employed by railroads. In 2014 the number of US railroad workers dwindled to about 235,000. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Mesothelioma compensation tips for a Railroad Worker with Mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center:

If the lawyer you are talking to cannot prove that they exclusively handle mesothelioma compensation claims on a full-time basis including compensation claims for railroad worker please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at800-714-0303 for on-the-spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

Ask the lawyer if they know what 'Federal Employees Liability Act, or FELA is. This applies when railroad companies are found negligent in their duty to protect railway workers.

Before a current or former railroad worker with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with a financial compensation claim please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law form of Karst von Oiste.

For information about current US railroad companies please review the following website: https://www.american-rails.com/class-i-railroads.html.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a railroad worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

