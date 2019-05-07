NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center's number one goal is making certain a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the very best possible financial compensation-especially if the person with one of these cancers is a Navy Veteran who was stationed at the US Navy Base- Norfolk, Virginia, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii or San Diego, California as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

To make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible financial compensation the group offers direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer or their family members would call up at 800-714-0303 we will see to it that they are dealing directly with attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"We will also work directly with the Veteran to make certain the Navy Veteran has the best possible treatment option resources and everything else we can think of.

Prior to 1980, Navy Sailors were routinely exposed to asbestos on their ship or while their ship was preparing for deployment or undergoing repairs at Norfolk, Pearl Harbor or San Diego. The sailors or crew involved in their shipboard work frequently had extreme exposure to asbestos. Navy Veterans account for roughly one-third of all US citizens who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. The law firm of Karst von Oiste specializes in assisting US Navy Veterans with conform mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receive the best possible financial compensation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, millwrights, boiler technicians, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances, a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

