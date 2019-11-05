Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Do Not Put Off Starting Compensation-The Claim Targets Equipment Makers-Not the Navy

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center knows for a fact that many US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma never start the compensation process for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure because they incorrectly think the financial claim will involve a lawsuit against the US Navy. As they would like to discuss with a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family anytime at 800-714-0303, "A mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran involves the manufacturers of machinery, equipment, pumps, pipes or insulation use on ships, submarines or construction projects-not the US Navy.

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma nationwide because we know how dedicated these lawyers are to their clients and they share our passion about making certain a person like this receives the best possible financial compensation results. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their wife or adult son or daughter would call us at 800-714-0303, we would like to introduce them to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlement for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses and they take care of their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/





The reason the Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they have enormous experience handling US Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation claims. A typical mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy sailor might be worth one million dollars. If the Navy Veteran was exposed as an engine room technician, boiler technician, mechanic, electrician, plumber, welder, or steamfitter their mesothelioma compensation could increase significantly. Additionally if a US Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs at a navy shipyard this might also dramatically increase compensation for a Navy Veteran or their family as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Current or former US Navy Shipyards or Navy bases where a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could have been exposed to asbestos include the following locations:





Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego , Hunters Point, Point Loma, California

, Hunters Point, Point Loma, New London , Groton, Connecticut

, Bangor, Maine

Honolulu, Hawaii

Mayport, Florida

Bridge City, Louisiana

Bremerton, Washington

Pascagoula, Mississippi

Boston, Massachusetts ( Charleston Navy Yard )

( ) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York



Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

