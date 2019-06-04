NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is one of top branded sources in the United States for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and their number one goal for people like this is the best possible financial compensation results. A common mistake US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma makes is thinking their financial compensation claim is somehow against the navy or the government. As the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303, "The financial compensation claim for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is focused on the manufacturers of maritime parts, insulation, machinery, or equipment manufacturers themselves-not the US Navy.

"We recommend the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because we know they will go above and beyond the call of duty to get the best possible financial compensation results for a person like this or their family.

"Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm to assist with compensation claim we are urging them to call us at 800-714-0303 for on the spot access to the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-Erik Karst. Erik and his team are relentless when it comes to making certain their clients receive the best possible financial compensation results and their amazing service is available to Navy Veterans nationwide." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to know the average compensation claim is worth around one million dollars. If the Navy Veteran was exposed as an engine room technician, boiler technician, mechanic, electrician, plumber, welder, or steamfitter their mesothelioma compensation could increase significantly. They also want to emphasize if a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma had exposure to asbestos while their ship or submarine was at a shipyard undergoing repairs there may be additional financial compensation for this as well as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

Current or former US Navy shipyards or Navy bases where the Veteran's ship could have been berthed include following states:



Virginia

California

Connecticut

Maine

Hawaii

Florida

Louisiana

Washington

Mississippi

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

New York

For a recent US Navy website about life on board a navy ship please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.com/navy-life/life-on-a-ship.html

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

