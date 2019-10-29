Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges an Auto Plant Worker with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Focus on Better Compensation - Not a 'Free' Book Claims Center Merry Go Round

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering an auto or truck plant worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been representing auto/truck plant and factory workers with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure illnesses. Erik Karst also makes certain his law firm's clients receive personalized attention-not an assembly line approach. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Auto-Truck Plant Worker-Mesothelioma

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We will never forget talking to an auto plant worker with mesothelioma who described he and his colleagues using air hoses to remove the asbestos from their work clothing-so they would not bring the asbestos home to their family.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we will do everything possible to make certain they receive the best possible financial compensation results-especially they worked at an auto-truck plant prior to 1980. If you have mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure at an auto or truck plant or you are their family members-please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are certain you will enjoy talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is specifically targeting automotive or truck plant manufacturing workers with confirmed mesothelioma in the following states:

Michigan

Ohio

Minnesota

Indiana

Wisconsin

Illinois

New York

New Jersey

Washington

California

Oregon

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former auto or truck factory or manufacturing worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a EPA list of banned asbestos products including automotive parts please review their website on this topic: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/us-federal-bans-asbestos

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

