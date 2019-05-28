NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are the top branded source in the nation for an electrician with mesothelioma and we are appealing to a person like this or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for a discussion about mesothelioma financial compensation and what is involved. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma not a law firm. Our goal is for an electrician or any type of skilled trades worker with mesothelioma to receive the best possible financial compensation results.

Electrician-Mesothelioma

"To make certain the best possible financial compensation happens for an electrician, plumber or any type of skilled trades worker we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their amazing founding partner Erik Karst. We offer on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we know they can be game changers for an electrician with mesothelioma and their compensation as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Why are mesothelioma financial compensation claims potentially so substantial for an electrician?

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "An electrician could have been exposed to asbestos in a variety of different workplaces including removing asbestos insulation to make an electrical repair, working on any type of commercial or residential construction project where they were wiring while insulation was being installed. Additionally, an electrician could have had constant exposure to asbestos at shipyard, power plant, factory, or almost any type of industrial facility.

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we are certain they will not leave out any detail when it comes to doing everything possible to ensure their client with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results An electrician could have had dozens of various types of exposures to asbestos. It is these various exposures to asbestos that potentially makes an electrician's mesothelioma claim worth more than one million dollars as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a current or former electrician with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

