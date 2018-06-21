Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Army and Navy Seabee/Engineers with Mesothelioma to Call to Lock in Direct Access to Nation's Leading Lawyers for a Much Better Lump Sum Compensation Settlement

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are incredibly passionate about construction workers and skilled trades workers with mesothelioma receiving the very best possible financial compensation, especially if their initial exposure to asbestos occurred as a construction worker in the US Navy or US Army. If you have mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure that initially occurred in the Navy Seabees or a US Army Engineering Company, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain you are talking directly with some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers when it comes to getting the best compensation results for their clients.

Navy-Army Construction

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and not a law firm. Our number one goal is for people with mesothelioma to get the best possible financial compensation settlement results. We do not want a person with mesothelioma to get financially short changed because they did not hire the nation's most qualified lawyers, as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

What makes the US Navy Seabees and members of a US Army engineering or construction battalion so unique is their 'get it done' attitude and their cross training. Many of the Army and Navy Veterans the group has talked with over the years were in Vietnam building roads, fire bases, landing areas for helicopters, and bunkers or ammunition magazines for forward operating bases. Typically, the bunkers and ammunition bunkers were insulated with asbestos. These were combat conditions and before Army or Marine units could occupy the newly built facility, the bunkers and support facilities had been built by the Seabees, or Engineers.



Many of these Veterans would go on to have successful careers in the construction industry because of skills they learned in the US Military. "If you have been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure in the US Navy, Army, or as a construction worker in any state please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can do our best to help make certain you are dealing directly with some of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. These incredible attorneys will work hard to earn you the best possible financial compensation settlement results as we would like to discuss." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For information about US Navy construction capabilities please review their website: https://www.navy.com/careers/construction.



For information about construction jobs in the US Army please review their website on this topic: http://www.goarmy.com/reserve/jobs/browse/construction-engineering.AR-both.html.

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, millwrights, boiler technicians, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former member of the Navy Seabees or an Army Engineering Battalion with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

196027@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesothelioma-victims-center-now-urges-army-and-navy-seabeeengineers-with-mesothelioma-to-call-to-lock-in-direct-access-to-nations-leading-lawyers-for-a-much-better-lump-sum-compensation-settlement-300669905.html

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center