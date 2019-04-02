Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Coal and Hard-Rock Miners with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call Them to Ensure They Are Dealing Directly with Attorney Erik Karst and his Team at Karst von Oiste - Some of the Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation Results

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are extremely passionate about seeing to it that a coal miner or hard-rock miner with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible financial compensation. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, a miner with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer must retain the services of some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys.

Miner-Mesothelioma-Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a coal miner or hard rock miner with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because we know they will get the compensation job done for their clients." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a miner who has recently received the news of a confirmed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are dealing directly with some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. The reason the group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because the group is confident this remarkable law firm will get the best financial compensation results for people like this. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "Before a miner or their family hires a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim, please call us at 800-714-0303 and ensure you are dealing directly with Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We want to emphasize that Erik or his colleague typically will travel to a miner with mesothelioma in West Virginia, Kentucky, Wyoming, Idaho, Ohio, Illinois or Montana or anywhere in the nation for a no obligation in home visit." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The coal-producing states were, in descending order, with annual production in millions of short tons:



Wyoming

West Virginia

Kentucky

Pennsylvania

Illinois

Montana

Texas

Indiana

Special note: The deepest hard rock mine in the United States is in Northern Idaho with a depth of 9000+ feet.

For more information about coal mines in the United States please refer to the US Energy Information Agency's website on this topic: https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=69&t=2.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, rail road workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a coal or hard rock miner with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

