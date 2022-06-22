Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Former Construction Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call the Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Top Compensation Result That Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have recently endorsed, and we recommend the remarkable compensation team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano for a construction worker or skilled trades worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA. The remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting people with mesothelioma for over two decades nationwide and they are responsible for billions of dollars in mesothelioma compensation for their clients---with the key being a very focused effort to ensure the best compensation results for each client as they are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000.

"Most construction workers or skilled trades workers like an electrician, carpenter, plumber, roofer or insulator probably had routine exposure to asbestos in the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s. There were no national guidelines on asbestos exposure until the early 1980s.

"If your husband, dad or grandfather is a current or former construction worker and or any type of skilled trades worker and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the United States please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable compensation team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. They consistently overachieve when it comes to client compensation, and they will make the process as easy as possible for you or your loved one." https://meso.dandell.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

