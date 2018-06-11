Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma Who Served Below Deck as a "Snipe" to Call for Direct Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers for Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "The term 'snipe' is used to describe sailors that work below decks and are typically assigned to the ship's engineering group. Several positions for this category of Veteran include machinist mates, boiler technicians, machinists, welders, electricians, propulsion technicians, and hull technicians. Navy Veterans that worked this snipe position and have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma need to understand that their compensation could quite easily exceed one million dollars, provided they have some of the nation's highest skilled attorneys representing them.

US Navy Veterans

"The smart way for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma to earn the highest dollar amount in a mesothelioma compensation case against the manufacturers of goods used by the department of defense is to call 800-714-0303. All we want to do is make certain you are dealing directly with the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys who are senior partners or the managing partner of their law firm. We are advocates for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and our number one goal is to see to it that people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation settlement results." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The common denominator with almost all US Navy Veterans is their ship or submarine they were assigned to would have been based at one of the following locations:

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego, California

Newport, Rhode Island

Honolulu, Hawaii

Bangor, Washington

Kings Bay, Georgia

May Port , Florida

, New London, Connecticut

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a US Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in any state, or their family, to call 800-714-0303 anytime to ensure they are dealing directly with some of the nation's preeminent mesothelioma attorneys instead of a personal injury law firm call center. "Once you hire a lawyer or law firm to help with a mesothelioma compensation claim for a US Navy Veteran, it is virtually impossible to fire them. We hate to see even one US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma get shortchanged because they did not have proper legal representation." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For a recent news article about current US Navy Fleet deployments please review the following news article: https://news.usni.org/2018/02/26/usni-news-fleet-tracker-feb-26-2018

For a list of 19 terms a US Navy Veteran will understand please refer to the following news article: http://www.businessinsider.com/19-terms-every-us-navy-sailor-will-understand-2015-1

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

