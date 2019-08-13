Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Person with Mesothelioma with Secondhand Exposure to Asbestos Exposure to Call Them for Direct Access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Get the Best Compensation and Help

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are passionate advocates for all people with mesothelioma including those who were exposed to asbestos by their husband or loved one. This type of exposure to asbestos is called secondhand exposure mesothelioma and we want to make certain a person like this receives the very best possible financial compensation results. We are urging a person with secondhand exposure mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

Secondhand Mesothelioma

"What makes secondhand exposure mesothelioma compensation claims more complicated is the person with mesothelioma was not the person initially exposed to asbestos at a workplace. It is the various types of workplace exposures to asbestos at a workplace that create the best types of compensation claims. Without this type of specific information mesothelioma compensation gets much more difficult.

"However, we would like to help a person with secondhand asbestos exposure mesothelioma obtain the specifics of how their loved one was exposed to asbestos-and in doing so help them with their financial compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We will team up with the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get this very important work done." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mesothelioma Victims Center-Key information a Secondhand Asbestos Exposure Victim of Mesothelioma will need to get properly compensated:

What type of work did the husband, boyfriend, or significant other do for a living that may have involved asbestos exposure?

Did the person with mesothelioma ever come into contact with their loved one's work clothing and what was the frequency of the asbestos exposure? (As an example-"I washed my husband's work clothing everyday-and it was always covered with asbestos.")

Does the person with secondhand exposure mesothelioma recall the names of any of their husband's or significant other's coworkers who could verify how, where and when this person was exposed to asbestos?

Important Note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If you are a victim of secondhand asbestos exposure mesothelioma please call us at 800-714-0303 before you retain the services of a law firm. Compensation for these types of mesothelioma claims are complex. To explain the process in detail we are offering on the spot access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We want to make certain a person like this receives the best possible financial compensation results. Please allow us to help you or your loved one." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about asbestos please visit the American Lung Association's website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pol ... estos.html

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with secondhand asbestos exposure mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

