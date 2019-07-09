Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Skilled Tradesman with Mesothelioma to Call for Instant Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste Some of The Nation's Top Lawyers Who Consistently Get Better Compensation Results-Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in providing one of the nation's complete services for construction workers, electricians, welders, plumbers, insulators, roofers or machinists who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma. Included in these services, they offer instant access to attorney Erik Karst founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for an honest conversation about compensation and what is involved.

Skilled Trades Worker-Mesothelioma

The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most capable and skilled mesothelioma law firms and they make certain their clients receive the best possible financial compensation results for this asbestos exposure cancer as the Mesothelioma Victims Center would be more than happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a skilled tradesman with mesothelioma in any US state or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide them with an explanation of how the mesothelioma compensation process works. We'd also value the opportunity to discuss why having the most experienced mesothelioma lawyers is vital when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the best compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is talking about potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in additional financial compensation because a person with mesothelioma hired one the most qualified attorneys in the nation such as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. Once you hire a lawyer/law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim you are stuck with them as it is nearly impossible to fire them as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303."https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of construction workers or skilled trades workers with confirmed mesothelioma the Mesothelioma Victims Center is eager to assist include:

Carpenters

Welders

Plumbers

Electricians

Machinists

Millwrights

Pipefitters

Steamfitters

Insulators

Roofers

Boiler Makers or Boiler Technicians

Plasterers

Tile-Carpet or Flooring Installers

The Mesothelioma Victims Center's number one compensation tip for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer or asbestosis. "If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, asbestos exposure lung cancer or asbestosis please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can help you get organized. How, where, or under what circumstances you were exposed to asbestos becomes the basis for your compensation as we would like to discuss anytime." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Before the 1980s there were no laws to protect construction workers or tradesmen from exposure to asbestos as opposed to today where a contractor could get fined or go to jail for intentionally exposing his workers to asbestos. Please refer to the OSHA website that discusses this:https://www.osha.gov/pls/oshaweb/owadisp.show_document?p_id=10862&p_table=standards

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a construction worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

(800) 714-0303

216341@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com

