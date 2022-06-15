Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges the Family of an Auto Mechanic Anywhere in the USA with Mesothelioma to Call the Amazing Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure What Might Be a Million Dollar Plus Compensation Settlement Result

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband, dad or grandfather is a current or former auto mechanic and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable compensation team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars because an individual like this might have had so much exposure to asbestos via a wide variety of auto parts that contained asbestos.

"The biggest mistake a person like this or their family frequently make is to think the compensation for a person like this may not be that significant. Your typical auto mechanic prior to 1990 probably was exposed to asbestos when working with a wide variety of auto-truck parts-such as auto-truck brakes, brake pads, clutches, transmissions, valve covers, insulation, mufflers, etc.

"If your loved is a current or former auto mechanic and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the United States rather than settling for second rate financial compensation result please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did. Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm." https://meso.dandell.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

