Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers a Maritime or Shipyard Worker Who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A More Dedicated Approach for Compensation

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are offering a maritime worker or a person who worked at a shipyard who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the best possible compensation settlement results. Compensation for a maritime worker or a person who worked at a shipyard who has mesothelioma could exceed a million dollars. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste excel at getting their clients the best possible compensation results. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is very concerned that because of the Coronavirus, 2020 might turn out to be one of the worst years for people with mesothelioma in the US in decades because people who had this rare cancer were diagnosed with COVID-19-not what they really had. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms including pneumonia, high fever, and shortness of breath. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old.

They say, "If your husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos as a maritime worker, at a shipyard, in the navy or doing any type of work decades and he is now in the hospital with pneumonia, or 'suspected' Coronavirus please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure. If the doctors change their mind about Coronavirus and now suspect lung cancer or possible mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303. Compensation for mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. There is no compensation for the Coronavirus. www.karstvonoiste.com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a maritime or shipyard worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, rail road worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

