Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers Help for a Veteran or Worker With Mesothelioma Who Worked at PSNS in Bremerton - Call for Instant Access to the Nation's Leading Compensation Lawyers

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington has been a navy shipyard since 1891. Since its opening, hundreds of thousands of sailors have rotated through there and tens of thousands of shipyard workers have worked there. If a shipyard worker or Navy Veteran now has mesothelioma because of exposure to asbestos at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard we are urging them to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for instant access to some of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, who have a stellar record of getting the best possible financial compensation for people exactly like this."

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

The group is certain shipyard workers who spent time at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard are now aware of asbestos exposure and mesothelioma because so many coworkers would end up with this rare cancer. However, Navy Veterans may not necessarily have immediate recall when it comes to their exposure to asbestos. Frequently the typical Navy Veteran the group talks to is in their 70's and their exposure to asbestos took place in the 1960's or 1970's. In many instances the Navy Veteran has literally forgot how severe their exposure to asbestos was.

Frequently US Navy Sailors had extreme exposure to asbestos while their ship was being repaired at a navy shipyard such as the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. The difference between the shipyard worker and the Navy Veteran is the shipyard workers went home at night. A sailor on the navy ship would have typically been stuck on their ship 24 hours a day.

"If we had one incredibly vital tip for a US Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard or any other navy shipyard it would be please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure you retain the services of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys. If you want the best possible mesothelioma compensation you will need some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys."

For information about the evolution of the Puget Sound Navy Shipyard please review the navy website on this topic: http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PSNS-IMF/History/.



For a little more history about the Puget Sound Naval Shipyards history of building destroyers please review the following website: http://destroyerhistory.org/destroyers/pugetsoundny/.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, rail road workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Delaware, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

