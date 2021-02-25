Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Plumber with Mesothelioma Coast to Coast - Financial Compensation for A Person like this Might Exceed 1,000,000

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are the leading advocate for plumbers or waterworks workers nationwide who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma and we want people like this to receive the best possible financial compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a plumber or waterworks worker can exceed a million dollars if they hire lawyers who know what they are doing. If you are a plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys when it comes to compensation for a plumber or waterworks worker with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"Recently we visited a number of cities and we discovered local car accident attorneys advertising for plumbers with mesothelioma. One slight problem-----unless the attorney you hire knows a lot about asbestos exposure and specific plumbing pipes, pumps, boilers, all things plumbing--chances are a plumber with mesothelioma and or their family will get shortchanged. We are reaching out to plumbers with mesothelioma nationwide in cities big and small including Boston, Atlanta, New York, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Denver, New Orleans, Cleveland, Oklahoma City or any other city-town in the United States."

For more information about mesothelioma compensation for a plumber-waterworks worker or their family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law form of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is about 70 years old. This year between 2500 and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a plumber who now has mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

