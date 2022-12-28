WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are the best branded group in the nation for plumbers, pipefitters and boilermakers-technicians who have developed mesothelioma and we want a person like this to receive the best possible compensation results. To ensure a skilled trades worker like this anywhere in the nation receives the best compensation results we have endorsed, and we recommend The Gori Law Firm. If an individual who now has mesothelioma would call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106, we are certain they will be very impressed.

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

"The lawyers at The Gori Law Firm have decades worth of experience in assisting plumbers, pipefitters, boilermakers-technicians, and waterworks workers who have mesothelioma, and they are driven to overachieve when it comes to client compensation. These types of people are up there with shipyard workers when it comes to asbestos exposure as the lawyers are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

"Unlike a mesothelioma marketing law firm that runs Internet ads soliciting people with mesothelioma-who then sign up a person and send them to another law firm-The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the USA, they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in client compensation-and they go the extra mile for their clients. Before a person with mesothelioma or their family hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We think you will be glad you did." https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://GoriLaw.Com

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

