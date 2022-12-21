WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is the best branded source in the nation for a current or former construction worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and the group's top priority is making certain a person like this anywhere in the USA receives the best possible financial compensation results. To get the compensation job done for a person like this the Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they highly recommend The Gori Law Firm. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106-compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a current-former construction worker, or a skilled trades worker such as a plumber, electrician, welder, machinist, mechanic, a pipefitter or insulator and you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-or their family please call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.

"The biggest mistake people like this make is they undervalue their potential financial compensation claim by not thinking it will be worth that much. A construction worker or skilled trades worker might have had daily exposure to asbestos in the early 1980s or before. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm would like to discuss-mesothelioma compensation claims involving construction-skilled trades workers who have this rare cancer might be in the millions of dollars. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma .

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center