Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Family of a Person with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Any State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a No Obligation Estimate of the Value of Their Compensation Claim -- It Might Be in the Millions

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in any state to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to answer specific questions about mesothelioma compensation as well as to provide an estimate of what the specific claim might be worth. Frequently a mesothelioma compensation claim might exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when the person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. Erik Karst is one of the leading mesothelioma attorneys in the United States and he will know how to assist a person like this. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Mesothelioma Compensation

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We have been assisting people with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and we do not want people like this to get shortchanged on compensation because they impulsively hired a local car accident lawyer who did not know what they are doing-and or a mesothelioma marketing law firm that acts as a broker for people with mesothelioma-and other law firms. The mesothelioma marketing law firms will promise a family the moon and mention-'we might need another firm to help us'-which should a cue for a person with mesothelioma or their family to say-not interested.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste do not need another law firm's assistance when it comes to compensation for a person with mesothelioma and or their family. Contrary to online mesothelioma advertisements-sometimes to obtain the maximum mesothelioma compensation-a lawsuit might be needed-especially if the trial might result to over a million dollars in additional compensation to the victim-or their family. If you are a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation-or their family members-before you hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, pipefitters, welders, machinists, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Vermont, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

