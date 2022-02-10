Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Former Welder Who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma to Make it a Priority to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Could Be Millions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a former welder who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA or their family to get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about receiving the best possible compensation results-which might be millions. Financial compensation for a welder with mesothelioma will be based on the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as Erik Karst is always more than happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Asbestos Warning Sign-Mesothelioma

The group says, "We have been working with welders with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and when we have initially talked to a person like this-they are almost always surprised to learn their potential financial compensation might be significant. Prior to 1982 welders are the only work group that wore a helmet, apron-vest, and gloves that all contained asbestos. If the welder worked in a factory, power plant, shipyard, oil refinery, paper mill, auto plant, or in construction they may have had significant exposure to asbestos-all the time.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation conversation about financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a current or former welder with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center