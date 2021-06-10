WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please do not get involved in law firm gimmicks that sound like they are 'free' because very often they are not. These gimmicks include a 'free' do it yourself mesothelioma calculators, kits, guides, publications, booklets, or what sound to be some federal government claims center. When you sign up for this nonsense----you are signing yourself up for round the clock contacts from lawyers you have never heard of before-and trust us----they will call around the clock. By the way-the federal government does not sponsor 'claims centers' for people with mesothelioma.

"If you want an honest explanation of how the mesothelioma compensation process works as well as a no obligation analysis of what your potential financial compensation claim might be worth-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys and his law practice is 100% devoted to people like this nationwide. As Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will explain mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. As a rule-the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s." www.karstvonoiste.com/

How to Get Organized for Compensation if you or your Loved One Has Mesothelioma-From the Mesothelioma Victims Center:

"Try to get specific of how, where and when you might have been exposed to asbestos. Did you serve in the navy or at work before 1982 where you might have had significant exposure to asbestos? Try to get specific about how, where and when this asbestos exposure took place. Please make a list if possible."

"Is there a coworker or shipmate that you know of who may of who witnessed your exposure to asbestos? This type of person might prove to be invaluable for your compensation-because they might will be able to confirm your asbestos exposure and perhaps add additional details."

"If you want to talk to one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-who will be able to get very specific about mesothelioma compensation as well as assess the potential value of your claim-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is about 70 years old. This year between 2500 and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person who now has mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

