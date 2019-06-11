Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a US Navy Destroyer Veteran with Mesothelioma to Avoid Internet Free Books and To Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Discuss Getting the Best Compensation Results

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center began their initiative assisting people with mesothelioma over a decade ago because a Navy Veteran family member was exposed to asbestos on a US Navy destroyer, developed mesothelioma and died. They say, "When we learned about our loved one's mesothelioma diagnosis-we did everything wrong. We ended up hiring a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm rather than one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma law firms, we did not explore the best possible treatment options, and our family member probably received half the financial compensation he could have.

"To ensure what happened to our family never happens to another person with mesothelioma or their family we will assist a family with researching treatment options, and we make certain the diagnosed person has direct access to the nation's top lawyers for compensation results. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst to ensure the best compensation results happen for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma and we offer direct access to these remarkable attorneys anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About US Navy Destroyers, "Since World War II the United States Navy has had the most ships of any navy in the world. Because of technological changes the marine industry has seen since the 1950s, the Navy has had to keep modernizing ships to make certain they had an edge in warfare. To maintain and upgrade the ship the navy would frequently place front-line ships in dry dock or shipyards for retrofits. Shipyard exposure to asbestos exposed sailors to asbestos at twice the rate that a sailor would have been exposed to while at sea or on patrol, as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303."

The US Navy has had the following classes of destroyers since the mid-1950's.

Total 156 ships:

For a list of all current and past US Navy ships please refer to the US Navy website: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

The group says, "We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma and our services are a heck of a lot better than a free book about mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former auto or truck factory or manufacturing worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Vermont, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

