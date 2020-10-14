Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Former Steel Mill Worker Who Has Mesothelioma in Any State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste--Much Harder Working Lawyers-Better Compensation Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a former steel mill worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when he was exposed to asbestos. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a family dealing with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"Because of the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma have delayed medical treatment and in some instances-they have delayed compensation. If you are the family members of a person with mesothelioma and fear of the Coronavirus has you terrified--you are not alone---but delaying medical treatment or financial compensation would not be the right thing to do. If you are concerned about mesothelioma compensation and would like more information-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will find him to be incredibly helpful and a much better option than a lawyer call center where you get to talk with an operator-or intake person." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely passionate about assisting former steel mill workers with mesothelioma in the following states:

Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh, Bethlehem, Erie)

Indiana (Gary)

West Virginia ( Wheeling )

) Illinois ( Chicago )

) Kentucky ( Ashland )

) North Carolina (Charlotte)

Alabama Birmingham

New York (Lackawanna)

Ohio (Youngstown, Akron)

For information about steel mill locations throughout the United States please refer to the following map: https://www.google.com/mymaps/viewer?mid=1l83KG05Yxac2ZL9CaqwJO1oahUk&hl=en_US

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is about 70 years old. This year between 2,500 and 3,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is caused by exposure to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a former steel mill worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

