Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person Who Has Been Diagnosed with Possible Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get Guidance on Compensation on the Spot

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If doctors have just informed you your husband or dad may have suspected mesothelioma, but he is too weak to undergo a biopsy to confirm the suspicion, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for suggestions about what you must do to preserve the possibility of compensation. Because of the Coronavirus in 2020 and 2021 many people who had mesothelioma were misdiagnosed with COVID-19---not what they had. Without an actual diagnosis of mesothelioma compensation can be difficult if not impossible to obtain.

"The first thing we have always told a family in this difficult situation is to make a list of the specifics of how, where and when your loved one was exposed to asbestos. In most instances significant exposure to asbestos may have occurred in the navy or at a workplace. Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people who are diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old and their most significant exposure to asbestos probably occurred prior to 1982. Your loved one's exposure to asbestos could have occurred in any state.

"The reason we recommend attorney Erik Karst to a family in this extremely difficult situation is because he will know exactly how to help a family like this and their loved one. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he can be a game changer for a family like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Special note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If medical doctors have told you your loved one had suspected mesothelioma and he or she died shortly after this-please do not cremate your loved one before an autopsy can be done to confirm-or rule out the possibility of mesothelioma. If the autopsy reveals lung cancer as opposed to mesothelioma there still might be significant compensation provided the family has the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

