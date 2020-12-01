Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person Who Just Died of Mesothelioma Before a Compensation Claim Could Start to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $1,000,000

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The Coronavirus will probably make 2020 the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades, and we know for a fact that many people who were diagnosed with mesothelioma this year may have not gone to medical treatment appointments and may have delayed beginning the mesothelioma compensation process. If your husband or dad has just died from confirmed mesothelioma before the compensation process could begin please call attorney Erik Karst of the remarkable law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-and he will know exactly how to help a family in this difficult situation. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Victim of Mesothelioma

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is warning a family whose loved one just died from mesothelioma before the compensation process could begin to not impulsively to start signing up for 'free' guides, kits, booklets, packages, claims centers-or calculators' because giving these types of lawyers your contact information will result in non-stop phone calls from lawyers-their office staff, and people you have never heard of before.

"Over a year ago we endorsed attorney Erik Karst of karst von Oiste to be the- go to attorney for people with mesothelioma anywhere in the United States. Included in this group are families that are struggling to figure out what to after their husband or died from mesothelioma--that came without warning. If this sounds like your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could now live in any state including New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

