Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Plumber Who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Better Compensation Result

A commercial or residential plumber working anywhere in the nation before 1982 would have had asbestos exposure. Many plumbers in the 1960s or 1970s might have had daily exposure to asbestos.

A commercial or residential plumber working anywhere in the nation before 1982 would have had asbestos exposure. Many plumbers in the 1960s or 1970s might have had daily exposure to asbestos.

The Mesothelioma Victims Center believes most plumbers who have developed mesothelioma have probably forgot about how much asbestos they were exposed to on the job. The most obvious types of asbestos exposure for plumbers are:

Pulling out wall insulation-in an attempt to find a plumbing leak.

Fixing or rebuilding a water pump.

Working on a boiler or furnace.

Installing plumbing pipes, valves involving gaskets that contained asbestos.

Working with cement pipes (Cement pipes used before 1982 contained asbestos.

Using pipe joint compound used before 1982.

Working with pipe insulation before 1982. (This type of insulation contained asbestos)

Installing boilers or heating systems before 1982.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, and Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

