Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Woman Who Now Has Mesothelioma Because of Washing Her Husband's Work Clothing to Please Call the Gori Law Firm - Financial Compensation Might Easily Exceed One Million Dollars

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your wife or mom has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA and she never worked at a job where she might have been exposed to asbestos, is there a chance her husband or significant other might have brought asbestos home from work on his clothing? As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always more than happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. Second had exposure is a very real problem that is largely ignored in the USA. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars.

"Frequently, the wife or significant other of a shipyard worker or a person who worked in a factory, power plant, refinery, auto-truck repair facility, or as a plumber, pipefitter, welder, machinist, electrician, insulator or construction may have been exposed to asbestos via their loved one's clothing. In-fact the wife or significant other of a person like this might have been exposed to asbestos every time they came home from work-if the person's job included exposure to asbestos. For more information the family of a woman who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma - who had no workplace exposure to asbestos - please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm is a national mesothelioma law firm.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

