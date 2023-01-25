Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family Who's Loved One Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call The Gori Law Firm -- Get Very Honest Advice About Compensation Rather than a Generic Book

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one has just learned they have mesothelioma please do not play lawyer roulette by ordering a 'free' booklet about mesothelioma-because the 'free' booklet is an easy way for law firms to identify people with mesothelioma-and in some cases-then hound them around the clock. We have recently endorsed The Gori Law Firm because they are a national mesothelioma law firm, they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in client compensation, and they get top compensation results for their clients-as they would welcome the chance to discuss anytime at 866-532-2106.

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

"The Gori Law Firm approaches each client with mesothelioma with a team approach to ensure a person like this receives the best possible financial settlement results. By the time many people get diagnosed with mesothelioma typically, they are very ill. For a person like this The Gori Law Firm will dispatch one of their lawyers to the home of the person with this cancer to explain the mesothelioma compensation process-face to face with the person and their family. This in-home visit is no obligation as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

"As the lawyers at Gori Law Firm will always share with a potential client who is dealing with mesothelioma-it is vital a person like this recall at least some of the basics of how they were exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad worker, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all US Citizens who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center