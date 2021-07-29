Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family Who's Loved One Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Honest Advice About Compensation-Not the Run Around

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation to not fall for the online suggestion that there might be a local mesothelioma attorney close to you----especially if you live in a rural area. Our top priority for a person with mesothelioma is that they receive the best possible financial compensation results. By the time a person gets diagnosed with mesothelioma they are frequently extremely sick, and they should not be subjected to nonstop lawyers who are there to help, or at least that is what they say.

Family of a Person with Mesothelioma

"Rather than subjecting a person with mesothelioma or their family with lawyers lined up for an interview outside their home, we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. At a minimum attorney Erik Karst will be able to explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works, as well as provide an opinion of what the person's financial claim might be worth. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and if a person with this rare cancer would call him at 800-714-0303 he will be able to answer your questions.

"We have been assisting people with mesothelioma for nearly two decades, during this time we have talked to hundreds of people who have this rare cancer-and we want to help people like this and or their family. If you or your loved one have just received word of a confirmed mesothelioma diagnosis-please keep it simple and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. A person with this rare cancer might starting thinking about this because your compensation depends on this type of information." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Victims Center