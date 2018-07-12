Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges US Navy Veterans With Mesothelioma in Any State to Call for On-The-Spot Access to the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers to Ensure a Better Compensation Outcome

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging US Navy Veterans with recently diagnosed mesothelioma, or their family members, to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they have on-the-spot access to the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers. These legal experts routinely earn the best financial compensation settlement results for their US Navy Veteran clients. We want to emphasize that this is a national initiative and free of charge to any available Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state."



US Navy Veteran

"Typically, the Veteran's exposure to asbestos occurred while on a US Navy ship or at a US Naval Shipyard. Most frequently, the Navy Veteran worked in the ship's engine room or as a machinist, welder, plumber, electrician, maintenance technician, or damage control technician. Our bottom line is we want to help assist a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in receiving the very best possible financial compensation and we will do everything possible to make certain this is what happens, as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center has a unique approach regarding US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma:

A no-obligation visit to the home of the Veteran with mesothelioma by some of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys to determine every potential point of where or how the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos.

A free evaluation of what the mesothelioma compensation claim might be worth to the US Navy Veteran and their family.

If requested, the group will suggest treatment options and healthcare facilities that are close to the US Navy Veteran.

The law firm suggested by the Mesothelioma Victims Center typically sends out one of their senior partners to make certain that nothing is overlooked and that all vital issues are addressed. For more information, a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family are urged to call the center anytime at 800-714-0303. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For career information for the US Navy, please review the following website: http://www.navsea.navy.mil/LinkClick.aspx?link=13484&tabid=12016&portalid=103&mid=32899

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, factory workers, railroad workers, plumbers, millwrights, boiler technicians, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, pipefitters, insulators, firemen and construction workers. In most instances a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma .

