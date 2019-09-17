Mesothelioma Victims Center's Number One Priority is Seeing to it That a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Financial Compensation and They Recommend the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center's number one priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation settlement that frequently can exceed a million dollars-or more.

The Advocate says, "We are terrified that most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma will never receive the best possible financial compensation results because they hired a local car accident lawyer, or a mesothelioma marketing law firm that only signs people with mesothelioma up---they do not do the actual legal work. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and if you are a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure or you are their family member please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"Our services are designed for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide and after doing this type of work for nearly 15 years we want to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma does not get shortchanged on compensation or overcharged on legal fees as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. To make certain 'shortchanged' does not happen to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure maximum compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-Erik Karst or one of his colleagues within 15 minutes. The group believes if a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma talks directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste the Veteran or his loved ones will get much better advice than provided in a 'free' book about mesothelioma or calling some phony federal mesothelioma claims center. Special note - The federal government does not sponsor a federal claims center related to mesothelioma. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in assisting US Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma who had asbestos exposure that occurred in the following ways:

The Navy Veteran was assigned to work in a ship's engine room, propulsion center on a submarine, as a machinist mate, mechanic, boilermaker, welder, maintenance crew member-where they were exposed to asbestos-on a daily basis.

The Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos while their ship or submarine for a deployment or after a deployment.

The Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos while their ship or submarine was in a dry dock, shipyard, or undergoing repairs.

The Navy Veteran was forced to stay on their ship or submarine while it was being decommissioned.

For a listing of all current and former classes of US Navy ships please review the following website: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

