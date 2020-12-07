Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through its partnership with Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology.

Founded in 2014 by Tang Le, DO, Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology has a strong reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the Mesquite and DeSoto suburbs of Dallas-Fort Worth. Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology's provider team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care in its two locations.

Dr. Le is a board-certified dermatologist that earned his medical degree at Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences and completed his dermatology residency at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. Dr. Le is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Osteopathic Board of Medicine. Led by Dr. Le, the Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology team consists of three board-certified dermatologists, two physician assistants, and one nurse practitioner – all of whom are focused on raising the level of care available to patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology offers a broad range of dermatologic services including medical, surgical, cosmetic, and Mohs surgery.

Dr. Le commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-quality company comprised of caring dermatologists. Epiphany shares the values and goals that my staff and I believe in – providing excellent care across the entire spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic needs. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, we will expand our ability to treat skin conditions and cancers in our community. Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage the growing regulatory burdens that may otherwise interfere with our ability to focus on what matters most – taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Le and his capable provider team, including board-certified dermatologists Drs. Albahrani and Edwards. Through our interactions with Dr. Le and his team, we have been impressed by their commitment to serving patients in communities with limited access to care despite being located within a large metropolitan area. We are pleased to find in Dr. Le and his team a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Dallas-Fort Worth market."

Through this partnership, Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Mesquite | DeSoto Dermatology's physicians and team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 56 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

SOURCE CI Capital Partners