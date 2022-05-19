Mesquite Heat Fire Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Evacuees

"Many roads are being closed and people are being asked to leave their homes," stated Rusty Freeze, U-Haul Company of West Texas president. "We want to support this community during a difficult time by providing a secure place for victims to store their belongings at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abilene

826 S. Clack St.

Abilene, TX 79605

(325) 698-0830

U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Angelo

1330 S. Koenigheim St.

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 655-0595

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

