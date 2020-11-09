MessageMedia expands US footprint with acquisition of SimpleTexting

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- November 10, 2020: Denver, Colorado – Australia's largest business messaging provider, MessageMedia Group (www.messagemedia.com), has welcomed SimpleTexting (www.simpletexting.com) to its Group. SimpleTexting is a US-based messaging platform with current annualized revenue of over $12 Million and more than 10,000 business customers.

The SimpleTexting founders, who launched the business in New York in 2010, will remain with the business along with the organization's more than 60 employees.

The acquisition extends MessageMedia's existing footprint in the North American market to now service more than 20,000 local business customers and will allow SimpleTexting to continue its impressive growth with additional resources and support.

SimpleTexting's user-friendly subscription platform is the messaging partner of choice for small and medium sized businesses through to Fortune 500 including well-known companies like Starbucks, DHL, Toyota, and FedEx. The business has experienced triple-digit growth in 2020, bolstered by many North American companies rapidly evolving their customer communication and digital transformation strategies during the COVID pandemic.

With a track record of helping businesses evolve their SMS marketing capabilities, SimpleTexting has invested in conversational 1:1 messaging, which aligns strongly with MessageMedia's strategy of driving greater customer engagement through mobile.

MessageMedia Group CEO Paul Perrett said, "We greatly admire SimpleTexting's high-quality platform, talented team and consistent customer growth. Its easy to use platform is highly complementary to MessageMedia's solutions and we're excited to support more SMBs across North America who want to engage with their customers."

"Together both businesses will be able to accelerate development, share knowledge and enhance scale of operations."

SimpleTexting Co-Founder Gene Sigalov said, "We are proud of our team, the success we've had as a business over the last decade and we're thrilled to take this next step in our journey with the backing of MessageMedia."

"Leveraging MessageMedia's global experience and industry leading technology, our focus will be on accelerating US growth and supporting more businesses through their rapid digital transformation and customer engagement needs."

Melbourne, Australia-headquartered MessageMedia will now generate over 25% of its revenue in the US with the region experiencing rapid growth. More than 65,000 businesses globally use MessageMedia Group solutions to send over four billion messages annually.

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia is a global messaging provider that helps businesses of all sizes -- from SMBs to enterprise-level -- better connect with customers. With 90 per cent of messages read within 90 seconds and more than 65,000 customers worldwide, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love.

Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and other industries. With offices across Australia, United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging.

About SimpleTexting

SimpleTexting was founded in New York in 2010 and helps businesses succeed with SMS marketing. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, the user-friendly platform lets teams take advantage of the power of SMS – whether they're needing to provide customer service, text message large groups at once, survey employees, host sweepstakes, create automated drip campaigns and more.

MessageMedia URL:

https://messagemedia.com/

SimpleTexting URL:

https://simpletexting.com/

SOURCE MessageMedia

Related Links

https://messagemedia.com/

