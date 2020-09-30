MessageMedia launches new NetSuite integration with advanced messaging workflows, MMS and OneWorld support

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business messaging provider MessageMedia has today announced the latest updates to its Text Messaging for NetSuite app to meet the growing demand for an integrated SMS solution with world leading cloud-based business management and omnichannel commerce software, NetSuite. The new additions to the app brings the power of MessageMedia's messaging innovation to NetSuite and enhances both broadcast and two-way text messaging capabilities.

MessageMedia's integration allows users to initiate large-scale SMS via automated workflows, pre-built templates, batch processes and saved searches directly from the NetSuite platform. Built for retail and ecommerce users, the templates and pre-built workflows integrate SMS into use cases ranging from order confirmation, real-time delivery updates, customer feedback, support and promotion. The app supports Multimedia Messaging Services (MMS) allowing images and other content to be sent to smartphones.

The benefits of sending SMS from NetSuite include higher customer engagement and response rates – with 90% of messages read in 90 seconds – and lower customer service costs and productivity improvements across a wide range of ecommerce interactions.

Doug Rubingh, International President at MessageMedia, said: "MessageMedia has doubled the number of NetSuite customers in North America each year for the past two years, and growth in on-shore professional services and development teams reflects that.

"Every MessageMedia Text Messaging for NetSuite customer has access to a dedicated account manager who understands the ever-changing SMS regulatory and compliance environment and can provide guidance on best practices," says Mr. Rubingh.

When ISP Port Networks began searching for a NetSuite-based text messaging solution, they reached out to MessageMedia. Hugh Bethell, General Manager of Port Networks, described why SMS is vital:

"We live and breathe within NetSuite – it is the center of all our customer communications. Before we added SMS support to our NetSuite account, a network outage meant 5 to 10 minutes of support tech time for every affected customer. Using MessageMedia Text Messaging for NetSuite, I can send out batch SMS alerts, heading off calls and reassuring customers that the situation is under control. Instead of complaints, I get thankyous!", said Mr. Bethell.

MessageMedia Text Messaging for NetSuite is available immediately.

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia is a global messaging provider that helps businesses of all sizes — from SMBs to enterprise-level — better connect with customers. With 90 per cent of messages read within 90 seconds and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love.

Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and other industries. With offices across Australia, United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging.

MessageMedia integration URL:

https://messagemedia.com/au/platform/integrations/netsuite/

Netsuite integration URL:

http://suiteapp.com/Text-Messaging

