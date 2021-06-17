MessageMedia launches SMS Marketing Automation app on Shopify App Store

DENVER, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business messaging provider MessageMedia ( www.messagemedia.com ) has launched its SMS Marketing Automation app ( https://apps.shopify.com/sms-marketing-automation ) on the Shopify App Store to help over 700,000 businesses drive abandoned cart recovery, alert customers to new stock and deliveries, and increase sales.

The SMS Marketing Automation app leverages the cut-through power of text messaging, which averages 90 percent open rates in 90 seconds ( http://www.oracle.com/us/dm/omc-wp-mme-mobilemktg-15-4121699.pdf ). It enables retail brands to engage their customers and increase repeat business automatically.

Based on over 100,000 Shopify SMS sends, MessageMedia found the inclusion of text messaging in Shopify campaigns delivered an average 15 percent click-through rate and 12 percent order fulfilment rate per send ( https://messagemedia.com/us/ebooks/learn-how-to-outperform-with-sms/ ). Additionally, customers can recover up to 20 percent of abandoned orders ( https://messagemedia.com/us/ebooks/accelerate-your-abandoned-cart-strategy-with-sms/ ) when sending text reminders.

MessageMedia Chief Executive Officer, Paul Perrett, said: "Sales conversion and cart abandonment are major issues for ecommerce businesses worldwide. Our SMS Marketing Automation app provides Shopify sellers with a highly effective tool to capture the attention of their customers to drive greater conversions.

"We've seen really positive results among our customers in Australia and we're excited to be making SMS even more accessible to Shopify users in the US, enabling them to deliver smart marketing messages at the right time, direct to customer's phones," said Mr Perrett.

The SMS Marketing Automation app's easy-to-use features include:

Back-in-stock notifications and updates

Abandoned cart reminders

Campaign scheduling to maximize open rates

Two-way messaging to respond to customers

Duplicate number removal from contact lists

SMS message personalization

In-depth insight reporting

International sending

Shopify Flow integration - Shopify Plus customers can build multi-channel workflows to include SMS

Businesses can install MessageMedia's SMS Marketing Automation app ( https://apps.shopify.com/sms-marketing-automation ) and access the new features in the Shopify dashboard.

