MessageMedia launches 'Text with Santa' to bring joy this Christmas

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business messaging provider MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) has launched an interactive Text with Santa campaign to bring joy to families this festive season.

Children and parents can find out if they are on the 'Naughty' or 'Nice' list this year by simply entering their mobile number at www.messagemedia.com/Text-With-Santa. Once registered, Santa will send a series of easy-to-answer questions over text for a response.

Tara Salmon, Chief Marketing Officer, MessageMedia said, "More than ever, text messaging has been an essential part of communication globally this year with increased social distancing – whether to family and friends or business to consumer.

"At MessageMedia, we wanted to find a way to share some Christmas joy with families and our interactive Text with Santa experience does just this, whilst demonstrating how effective and easy SMS is as a two-way communication tool."

Six-year-old Owen from Melbourne, Australia, said, "I never knew that I could text with Santa before. It was so exciting to hear from him."

A recent Christmas wish and thank-you from a child was, "This Christmas I wish for a train with all my favorite colors and thank you for being nice elves and making all the toys."

At the end of the conversation with Santa, if you get to the top of his Nice list or agree to change your ways if you've been deemed Naughty, you can send your wish to Santa and his elves for the opportunity to win one of twenty $100 Amazon Gift Cards.

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) is a global messaging provider that helps businesses of all sizes - from SMBs to enterprise-level - better connect with customers. With 90 per cent of messages read within 90 seconds and more than 65,000 customers worldwide, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love. Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and dozens of industries. With offices across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging.

SOURCE MessageMedia