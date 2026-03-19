New integration enables credit unions and community banks to process payments instantly across digital, SMS, and voice channels

LEHI, Utah, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As credit unions and community banks accelerate adoption of AI-driven service channels, payments often remain disconnected from the conversations that trigger them. This disconnect creates friction at the moment of intent. MessagePay today announced a strategic partnership with Glia designed to close that gap.

MessagePay and Glia Embed Secure Payments Directly Into AI-Powered Banking Conversations

The new integration embeds MessagePay's secure loan payment capabilities directly into Glia's industry-leading, banking AI platform, allowing financial institutions to initiate and complete payments seamlessly within the same AI-powered digital and voice interactions customers and members already use.

Payments, which are often the final step in resolving customer and member inquiries, have traditionally required channel switching, follow-up emails, or manual processes. Together, Glia and MessagePay eliminate those barriers by making payments a natural extension of AI-assisted and human-assisted interactions.

"We're removing the complexity from payments to put the focus back on people," said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Glia. "By integrating MessagePay into our banking AI platform, we're providing the frictionless, instant service that account holders now expect. This frees frontline teams to move beyond the transaction and focus on the personalized support that builds lasting loyalty and differentiates community institutions."

With the integrated solution, credit unions and community banks can:

Route inbound SMS responses to live agents in the Glia banking AI platform for immediate assistance

Send secure, self-service payment links via Glia's digital and phone-based customer and member care AI assistants

Automatically text payment links during calls when customers and members request follow-up

Embed Glia's experience layer directly within the MessagePay borrower portal

Enable live agents to securely process payments on a borrower's behalf when needed

The result is faster resolution, higher payment completion rates, reduced operational effort, and a smoother customer and member experience.

"MessagePay exists to make loan payments simple, secure, and accessible," said Greg Pesci, President and CEO of MessagePay. "Partnering with Glia, the industry leader, brings that simplicity directly into the digital and voice channels financial institutions already trust, enabling real-time resolution of payment needs while reducing effort for both members and staff."

About Glia

Glia is the #1 platform for intelligent banking interactions, providing an AI workforce purpose-built for the banking industry. Trusted by over 700 financial institutions, Glia's ChannelLess architecture eliminates the friction of traditional support by unifying voice, digital, and AI into a single, efficient foundation. With 1,000+ pre-built banking goals and seamless human-to-AI handoffs, we help institutions slash operational costs and abandonment rates while accelerating growth in loans and deposits. The mission is to help build thriving communities, ensuring that every banking interaction — AI or human — builds lasting trust and measurable value. Users can learn more at https://www.glia.com/.

About MessagePay

MessagePay (Spera, Inc.) provides a modern, mobile-first payment experience for credit unions and community banks—allowing borrowers to pay loans and bills quickly and securely with no apps, portals, or logins required. MessagePay improves on-time payment rates, reduces operational burden, and delivers real-time visibility and automation. MessagePay is a registered ISO of Merrick Bank Corporation. Users can learn more at http://www.messagepay.com.

Contact

CMO

Bray Brockbank

MessagePay

[email protected]

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SOURCE MessagePay