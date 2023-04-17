Messagepoint positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM Customer Communication Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communication Management vendors.

Messagepoint, with its comprehensive content and communication management capabilities, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Messagepoint a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2023.



The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management market research report includes a detailed global market analysis of major vendors. The research comprises vendors' product features and functionalities, as well as competitive differentiating factors. The research provides competitive landscape and vendor analysis to enable technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and implement a growth-oriented technical roadmap.

According to Prakhar Bansal, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Messagepoint's customer communication management platform provides organizations with an intelligent, centralized content hub in which non-technical business users can author and manage complex content and rules. Additionally, the platform offers an AI-powered content intelligence engine, which allows organizations to efficiently optimize, consolidate and migrate content.

"Messagepoint is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision and product suite with high scalability. It has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2023," adds Prakhar.

"We are excited to be recognized as a technology leader in the CCM space by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for the third year in a row," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. "Messagepoint continues to innovate and lead the market in introducing new technologies and approaches to the CCM market that make it easier to create, optimize, and manage complex, personalized content and communications across all channels."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines customer communication management as a platform that includes an integrated suite of solutions to create, manage, deliver, store and retrieve inbound and outbound communications to ensure a consistent and personalized customer experience across different communication channels and touchpoints. The integrated suite enables organizations to perform strategic communication planning, improve overall customer experience and track performances or requirements to minimize communication risks and proactively make informed communication decisions in alignment with business needs.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

