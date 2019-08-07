Messaging Architects Shares 7 Questions to Ask for a Successful Email Migration

"To have a successful email migration, you need to determine the technology and the budget," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "You also need a well thought out, detailed plan that demonstrates you've considered all the challenges you might face when your users encounter a new email platform."

Questions to Determine Risk

"If you will outsource the migration, is the work being done in the US or offshore? This could be relevant given the sensitivity of your data and the unknown content." "What is the impact of the solution on my users? For example, do my users need to log out? Are there periods where they cannot use the system?" "What about personal archives? Does the proposed solution address the processing of personal archive data? If these volumes of emails are lost, historical and relevant data may not be recovered post migration, and this could indeed put the organization at risk."

Fast and Secure

"Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies company, is an experienced group of consulting engineers and project managers who use the right tools for the job. We analyze your requirements and provide email migration solutions tailored to your situation. We will migrate all your content or a portion of it. We can also screen that content and ensure that only the data you specify is transferred."

Successful Email Migration Experts

Messaging Architects experts have over 50 collective years of experience in email migrations from legacy Novell Groupwise platforms to Exchange, Gmail and now Ofﬁce 365. Their job is to help IT managers determine what they need to know to make sure the migration is completed on time, on budget and without disruption.

Every migration, whether its 100 users or 100,000 users, is addressed with the same diligence and attention to detail. The company's experienced and dedicated team of consultants walks clients through the migration from start to ﬁnish. They provide guidance and status updates, ensuring that consistency and predictability is maintained from start to ﬁnish.

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

