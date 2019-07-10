Messaging Architects Shares Email Etiquette and Use Guidelines for Business

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and email migration services provider, discusses email etiquette, email use expectations and email safety in a new article on the Messaging Architects website.

The informative article advises organizations on how to improve productivity and reduce friction and mistakes through proper email etiquette. The author, a business email expert, provides a list of helpful email etiquette tips. In addition, he clarifies basic use expectations, concluding with a few essential email safety tips.

"Your email communication reflects on you," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Its use can be important in polishing or tarnishing your reputation both within and without the organization."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Email Etiquette and Guidelines to Survive and Prosper."

"While it is impossible to train individuals in the art of communication, it is possible to attempt to alleviate some areas of contention through proper email use training and guidelines. The following are a good example of items that govern the use of email as a communication tool."

Email Etiquette

"Remember you cannot take it back . When you are emotionally distraught there is an urge to express that in an email. So, if you must write it, do not send it. Come back to it later when clearer minds can avoid potential repercussions."

. When you are emotionally distraught there is an urge to express that in an email. So, if you must write it, do not send it. Come back to it later when clearer minds can avoid potential repercussions." "Avoid the "Reply-to-All." Its sometimes better to reply to the sender and let them disseminate the information rather than flooding everyone's mailboxes."

Its sometimes better to reply to the sender and let them disseminate the information rather than flooding everyone's mailboxes." "Use of CAPITALIZED words or a lot of BOLD invokes emotion and is generally regarded as SHOUTING in email which can cause emotional reaction from recipients."

Email Etiquette Improves Communication and Productivity

According to Smith, email etiquette is not only about using the technology appropriately, but it also serves to improve communication and productivity and to create a positive work environment. Organizations should strive to teach employees proper email etiquette through awareness advertising, training and positive attitude campaigns.

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of business information governance and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

