Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M³AAWG) 47th General Meeting to Address Emerging Threats in Online Exploitation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) , the largest global industry association developing cooperative approaches for fighting online abuse, next week will kick off its 47th General Meeting in Montreal. From October 14 through 17, M3AAWG members representing organizations including AT&T, Comcast, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Orange and more will discuss current and developing strategies to fight emerging forms of online abuse, update best practices for protecting end-users, and encourage the development of a safer online environment for all.

Dr. Brian LaMacchia, Distinguished Engineer, Head of Security and Cryptography at Microsoft Research, will deliver the keynote address. During his session, he will discuss the importance of preparing the ecosystem for the upcoming post-quantum transition and provide a view into upcoming changes coming with post-quantum cryptography.

The collaborative structure of the meeting, which brings together cybersecurity leaders from diverse industries, backgrounds and specialties, encourages members with unique perspectives and experiences to come together to combat common threats. This year, the M3AAWG General Meeting will focus on emerging forms of online exploitation and uncover new methods to understand and combat evolving vulnerabilities.

"As forms of online abuse and digital attacks continue to evolve, so too must the methods and technologies we use to prepare for and combat existing and emerging threats," said Amy Cadagin, Executive Director of M3AAWG. "Our members come together for four days of objective knowledge sharing to ultimately develop best practices that organizations of all sizes and industries can use to build an online environment that is safe."

Also at the Montreal meeting, M3AAWG will announce the eighth recipient of its JD Falk Award. Introduced in 2012, the award recognizes the work of an individual, team or project improving users' experiences online or protects end-users from online vulnerabilities. Past recipients have included Ronnie Tokazowski for his efforts to combat business email compromise fraud, Jorn Bisping and Frank Lange for their role in the Avalanche botnet takedown, and Andre Leduc for his work and leadership on the Operation Safety-Net best practices, which makes cybersecurity more accessible by using non-technical language to define online threats and device security.

The 47th General Meeting will take place at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. For more information, please visit www.m3aawg.org and follow M3AAWG on Twitter @M3AAWG.

About the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG)

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG ( www.m3aawg.org ) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

