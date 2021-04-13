Messaging Security Market To Be Valued at $11.10 Billion by 2025, Attributed To Increasing Need For Ensuring Security Of Messages & Chats | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global messaging security market size is anticipated to value USD 11.10 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025.

What are Key Factors Driving the Messaging Security Market?

The rising need for ensuring security of messages, chats and confidential data is expected to trigger the market growth for messaging security solutions. In 2016, the email protection segment dominated the global market on account of rising incidences of security breach prevailing among email repositories. The messaging gateway product segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.6% in the upcoming years due to the increasing awareness among businesses and consumers about risks associated with data leakage.

The corporate segment held the highest share in 2016 owing to the rising number of scams, virus attacks and threats that can result in loss of enterprise and corporate data. On the other hand, the residence end-use segment is expected to witness moderate growth on account of rising usage of tablets and smartphones to access user's data, emails and applications.

In 2016, North America accounted for a significant share across the global market due to the increasing number of key players operating across this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of around 18.6% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the surging adoption of advanced technologies like IoT and cloud across several organizations residing across China and India.

The messaging security market includes key players such as Proofpoint, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Symantec Corp. These players are continuously focusing on developing innovative and advanced solutions for widening their geographical reach and product portfolio.

Million Insights has segmented the global messaging security market on the basis of product, deployment, end-use and region:

Messaging Security Product Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Anti-virus



Email Protection



Messaging Gateway

Messaging Security Deployment Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Cloud



On-premise

Messaging Security End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Corporate



Residence

Messaging Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



The U.S





Canada



Europe



The U.K





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

