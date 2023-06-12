Messangi Becomes a Badged WhatsApp Partner

MIAMI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Messangi Corporation, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, proudly announces its recent achievement as a Badged WhatsApp Partner. This partnership status is granted to organizations that excel in providing exceptional communication services and meet stringent quality requirements set by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp.

The Badged WhatsApp Partner program recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence in active account management, daily conversation engagement, and quality service offerings. By achieving this status, Messangi Corporation reinforces its commitment to offering best-in-class communication solutions to its clients worldwide.

As part of this new partnership status, Messangi Corporation can now be found in the Meta Business Partner directory listing . This public recognition will make it easier for potential clients to discover the company's specialization and unique value proposition. Clients can visit the Meta Business Partner website to view the company's profile and learn more about the services offered.

"We are thrilled to have achieved the Badged WhatsApp Partner status, as it is a testament to our dedication to offering top-notch communication services to our clients," said Santiago Rojas, CEO of Messangi Corporation. "This accomplishment strengthens our position in the market and reinforces our promise to provide the best communication solutions available."

The Badged WhatsApp Partner status comes with numerous benefits, including increased trust and credibility in the eyes of clients and access to exclusive features, tools, and insights designed to enhance the customer communication experience. As a Badged Partner, Messangi Corporation will be able to offer its clients cutting-edge communication services that leverage the full potential of the WhatsApp platform.

The team at Messangi Corporation is excited to celebrate this milestone and looks forward to continuing its mission to provide exceptional communication solutions that drive business success. For more information on how Messangi Corporation's new Badged WhatsApp Partner status can benefit your business, please visit www.messangi.com/whatsapp-business/ or contact the company at [email protected]

About Messangi Corporation:

Messangi Corporation is a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, helping businesses streamline their customer engagement through advanced messaging platforms. The company is committed to delivering best-in-class communication services that drive customer satisfaction and business growth. With a proven track record of success and a team of dedicated professionals, Messangi Corporation offers customized solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client.

